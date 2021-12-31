India
India's Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine
BENGALURU, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full market authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, the company's chief executive said in a tweet on Friday.
Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.
