India's Serum Institute applies for full approval of Covishield vaccine

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, 30 November 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full market authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, the company's chief executive said in a tweet on Friday.

Serum Institute produces AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

