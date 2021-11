A man displays a vial AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine as the country receives its first batch of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines under COVAX scheme, in Accra, Ghana February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

BENGALURU, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The world's biggest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India said on Friday it shipped the first batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, branded as Covishield, to the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme after an eight-month hiatus.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

