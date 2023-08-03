India's Sun Pharma posts Q1 profit fall on higher expenses
BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) posted a nearly 2% fall in its first-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by a rise in expenses.
The company's consolidated net profit after tax stood at 20.23 billion rupees ($244.4 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 20.61 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 21.38 billion rupees, as per Refinitiv data.
($1 = 82.7825 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Hyderabad and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee
