India's Sun Pharma posts Q1 profit fall on higher expenses

A guard walks inside the office of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in Mumbai, India, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) posted a nearly 2% fall in its first-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by a rise in expenses.

The company's consolidated net profit after tax stood at 20.23 billion rupees ($244.4 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 20.61 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 21.38 billion rupees, as per Refinitiv data.

($1 = 82.7825 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Hyderabad and Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

