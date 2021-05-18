Family members stand next to the body of their relative, who died from the coronavirus, before her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, May 41. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India’s total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday, boosted by 263,533 new infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by a record 4,329.

India becomes the world’s second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. The country’s total case load is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.

