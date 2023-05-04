India's Tata Power posts 55% profit jump on strong transmission growth















BENGALURU, May 4 (Reuters) - Tata Power Co Ltd (TTPW.NS) on Thursday reported a roughly 55% rise in fourth-quarter profit, as increased electricity output ahead of summer boosted its transmission and distribution segment.

Consolidated net profit increased to 7.78 billion rupees ($95.2 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 5.03 billion rupees a year earlier, the energy arm of the Tata conglomerate said in an exchange filing.

Transmission and distribution, Tata Power's largest business, reported a 16.4% jump in revenue to 82.95 billion rupees.

For further highlights, click

WHY IT MATTERS

India's power generation grew at the fastest pace in over three decades in the fiscal year ended March 31, a Reuters analysis of government data showed, fuelled by a spike in output from both coal-fired and renewable plants.

Tata Power's revenue grew 28.7% in the year ended March, while its profit climbed 91.5%.

The federal government in March urged power utilities to expand output to ensure adequate supply during summer months, when demand peaks. It also directed power utilities to undertake maintenance of coal-based plants well in advance and run at full capacity to avoid disruptions during the peak summer months of April and May.

PEERS COMPARISON

** The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

Tata power

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.7930 Indian rupees

($1 = 81.7250 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.