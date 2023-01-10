India's TCS falls after profit miss, Europe outlook















BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) fell over 2% on Tuesday after it missed profit estimates for the third quarter as clients tightened spending, especially in Europe, in the wake of an expected global economic slowdown.

Shares of the country's largest IT services provider fell as much as 2.4% to 3,241.15 rupees. The stock had risen 3.4% ahead of the results on Monday.

Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee











