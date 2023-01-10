India's TCS falls after profit miss, Europe outlook

Employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) work inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) fell over 2% on Tuesday after it missed profit estimates for the third quarter as clients tightened spending, especially in Europe, in the wake of an expected global economic slowdown.

Shares of the country's largest IT services provider fell as much as 2.4% to 3,241.15 rupees. The stock had risen 3.4% ahead of the results on Monday.

