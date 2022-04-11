India's TCS posts 7.4% rise in March-quarter profit

A private security guard stands at the exit gate of the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai, India October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU, April 11 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) reported a 7.4% rise in March-quarter profit on Monday, as India's top IT exporter

benefited from a wave of digital transformation sweeping across the globe.

Net profit rose to 99.26 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) in the three months to March 31 from 92.46 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations jumped to 505.91 billion rupees from 437.05 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 75.8390 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

