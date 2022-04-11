1 minute read
India's TCS posts 7.4% rise in March-quarter profit
BENGALURU, April 11 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) reported a 7.4% rise in March-quarter profit on Monday, as India's top IT exporter
benefited from a wave of digital transformation sweeping across the globe.
Net profit rose to 99.26 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) in the three months to March 31 from 92.46 billion rupees a year earlier.
Revenue from operations jumped to 505.91 billion rupees from 437.05 billion rupees a year earlier.
($1 = 75.8390 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
