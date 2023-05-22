India's TCS receives $1.83 bln-worth advance purchase order from BSNL

[1/2] A private security guard stands at the exit gate of the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai, India October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade















BENGALURU, May 22 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) on Monday said it received an advance purchase order valued over 150 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) to deploy a 4G network across the country from Indian state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL.NS).

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

