India's TCS receives $1.83 bln-worth advance purchase order from BSNL
BENGALURU, May 22 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) on Monday said it received an advance purchase order valued over 150 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) to deploy a 4G network across the country from Indian state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL.NS).
($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman
