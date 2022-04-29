Maruti Suzuki India fourth-quarter profit jumps 57.7%

A man speaks on his mobile phone as he exits a glass door with the logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at a showroom in New Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

BENGALURU, April 29 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS) posted a 57.7% jump in quarterly profit on Friday as price hikes and lower sales promotion costs helped the country's top carmaker outweigh the impact of high raw material costs and global chip shortages.

Carmakers worldwide are raising prices to counter higher input and freight costs that are expected to take a bite out of their earnings.

Maruti, which sells every second car in India and is majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T), has hiked prices five times from January 2021 to April 2022 and also lowered sales promotion expenses.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

However, Maruti, which has already warned that chip shortages could have some impact on 2022-23 production, said, there were pending customer bookings of about 268,000 vehicles for the year ending March 31, 2022 due to the shortages.

The company reported a profit of 18.39 billion rupees (240.81 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with 11.66 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected Maruti to earn 14.74 billion rupees.

Total revenue from operations rose 11.3% to 267.40 billion rupees.

($1 = 76.3680 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.