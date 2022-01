A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman as others wait for their turn during a rapid antigen testing drive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave

MUMBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India reported 159,632 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the country.

The health ministry also reported 327 new deaths, taking the total death toll to 483,790. Total infections stand at 35.52 million.

Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

