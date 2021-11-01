India's trade deficit in October narrows to $19.9 bln

A cargo vessel awaits entry into the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

NEW DELHI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in October narrowed to $19.9 billion from a record $22.6 billion in September, preliminary data released by the government showed on Monday.

India's merchandise exports in October rose to $35.47 billion from $24.92 billion for the month from the same period last year, while imports rose to $55.37 billion from $34.07 billion in the same month last year.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI;

