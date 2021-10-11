Skip to main content

India

India's trade minister to meet Chinese counterpart on Tuesday

1 minute read

Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will have a one-on-one meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday at the G-20 summit in Italy, the government said in a statement.

Goyal will also meet other trade ministers, including those from the United States, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, and Canada, among others, the statement said on Monday.

Relations between India and China have been strained due to border related issues.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 5:52 AM UTC

Indian shares rise for third day on auto boost

Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Monday, driven by auto stocks on expectations of a sales surge ahead of the festive season, while IT firms were dragged lower by a slide in Tata Consultancy Services.

India
Indian shares flat as TCS tumbles 6%
India
India's trade minister to meet Chinese counterpart on Tuesday
India
Son of India govt minister arrested, accused of killing farmers
India
India says it has ample coal stocks for power sector