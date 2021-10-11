India's trade minister to meet Chinese counterpart on Tuesday

Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will have a one-on-one meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday at the G-20 summit in Italy, the government said in a statement.

Goyal will also meet other trade ministers, including those from the United States, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, and Canada, among others, the statement said on Monday.

Relations between India and China have been strained due to border related issues.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.