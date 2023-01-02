India's utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted















BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's top automakers in December reported a double-digit rise in the sale of the more expensive utility vehicles, while entry-level cars saw muted demand despite discounts.

Auto sales numbers are keenly watched as they are among the key indicators for assessing private consumption, which has more than 50% weightage in calculating the country's economic growth.

Utility vehicles (UV), among the fastest-growing segments, saw a 22.3% rise in sales at Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS) and 62.2% at Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS).

Utility vehicles have grown more popular among buyers this year, nearly matching production volumes of entry-level cars and sedans, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

"Discounts have been higher in the entry-level because their demand has been relatively weaker. There is also high inventory," said Jay Kale, senior vice president, Elara Securities.

While India's retail inflation (INCPIY=ECI) eased below the central bank's upper tolerance level for the first time this year in November, latest unemployment data showed joblessness rose to a 16-month high.

"The price hikes that auto companies have done is a huge jump for buyers in lower-to-middle income brackets," said Mansi Lall, research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS), the world's largest bikemaker, reported a marginal fall in sales, while Bajaj Auto's (BAJA.NS) two-wheeler sales dropped 22%. Sales of TVS Motor Co's (TVSM.NS) two-wheelers also fell 3.3%.

Tractors sales, which indicate demand in rural economy and the state of farm incomes, were up by 27.2% at Mahindra and 18.7% at Escorts Kubota (ESCO.NS).

The commercial vehicles (CV) segment reported a double-digit growth for December, with sales at industry leaders Eicher Motors (EICH.NS) and Ashok Leyland (ASOK.NS) rising 17.3% and 44.9%, respectively.

Below is the list of sales figures from some of India's leading auto companies that have reported so far:

** Maruti Suzuki India - 139,347 units, down 9%

** Mahindra & Mahindra Auto - 56,677 units, up 44.7%

** Mahindra & Mahindra Farm Equipment - 23,243 units, up 27.2%

** Tata Motors (total domestic) - 72,997 units, up 10.1%

** Bajaj Auto - 281,486 units, down 22.3%

** Eicher Motors Trucks & Buses - 7,221 units, up 17.3%

** Eicher Motors Motorcycles - 68,400 units, down 7.2%

** Ashok Leyland - 18,138 units, up 44.9%

** Hero MotoCorp - 394,179, down 0.2%

Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami











