India's Vedanta Ltd initiates review of steel businesses

BENGALURU, June 30 (Reuters) - Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS) on Friday said it has initiated a strategic review of its steel and steel raw materials businesses.

The review will begin immediately and will explore options, including a potential strategic sale of some or all of the steel businesses, the firm added.

Friday's news comes at a time when its owner, Vedanta Group, is relying on money from its units to tackle its debt burden, after efforts to sell some zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZNC.NS) for $3 billion failed earlier this year.

The company has engaged advisors to assist in the review, it added.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Eileen Soreng















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.