India's Visakhapatnam port suspends operations due to cyclonic storm Asani

NEW DELHI, May 9 (Reuters) - India's Visakhapatnam port will suspend operations from Monday, according to an official order seen by Reuters, as severe cyclonic storm Asani is expected to reach the port city by Tuesday.

Cyclone Asani, which formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, as it moved towards the southern state of Andhra Pradesh and the eastern state of Odisha.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.