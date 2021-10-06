Skip to main content

India

India's Zee moves appellate tribunal in case filed by investors

Punit Goenka, CEO and managing director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, attends a news conference before the Zee Cine Awards in Macau January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - India's Zee Entertainment (ZEE.NS) has moved an appellate tribunal against a lower court order that asked it to file replies by Thursday in a case filed by two institutional investors, a source directly aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

India's companies court on Tuesday asked Zee to file replies before it by Oct 7 in a case filed by Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC, which want the company to call a meeting of shareholders.

Zee, in an official statement, confirmed that it had moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, although it did not give a reason.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

