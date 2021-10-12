Skip to main content

India

India's Zee questions motives of Invesco over its push for shakeup

A guard stands next to a banner of Zee television outside a film studio in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Zee (ZEE.NS) said on Tuesday a push by U.S. investor Invesco for a management shakeup at the Indian media firm before its planned merger with Japan's Sony Group (6758.T) was not related to any legal governance or business performance issues.

Invesco, which has an almost 18% stake in Zee, has said terms of the planned Zee-Sony merger gave Zee's founding family an option to ramp up their stake to 20% from 4% via methods the U.S. firm called "wholly opaque", saying some shareholders would be unfairly rewarded at the expense of others. read more

