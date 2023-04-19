India's Zomato says most Blinkit stores reopened after wage protests

A delivery person leaves a dark store of the SoftBank-funded Blinkit in New Delhi
A delivery person leaves a dark store of the SoftBank-funded Blinkit, an Indian company which is offering 10 minute deliveries for groceries, in New Delhi, India, January 19, 2022. Picture taken on January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

BENGALURU, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS) said on Wednesday most stores of its grocery unit Blinkit had resumed operations after being shut following wage protests, sending shares of the company up as much as 5%.

The disruptions have no material impact on the operations and financial performance of the company, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng

