India's Zomato says most Blinkit stores reopened after wage protests















BENGALURU, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS) said on Wednesday most stores of its grocery unit Blinkit had resumed operations after being shut following wage protests, sending shares of the company up as much as 5%.

The disruptions have no material impact on the operations and financial performance of the company, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

