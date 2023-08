The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Zomato (ZOMT.NS) rose as much as 9.7% on Friday, a day after the food delivery company posted its first-ever quarterly profit.

Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.