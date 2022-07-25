India's Zomato tumbles over 14% as share lock-in period comes to end

The app of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on a mobile phone above its logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian food delivery company Zomato (ZOMT.NS) plunged 14.3% to a record low on Monday, as a one-year lock-in period for promoters, employees and other investors came to an end following a 2021 listing.

Zomato made a stellar debut on July 23, 2021 in the Mumbai market, but its shares have lost more than 60% of their value since then. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.