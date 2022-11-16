Indonesia hands G20 presidency to India
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday officially handed over the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc's leaders in Bali.
The Group of 20 major economies adopted a joint leaders' declaration and produced other partnerships, Jokowi, as the president is known, said.
Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor
