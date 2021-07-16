Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Injured Perera out of India series, Fernando to miss ODIs

Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Sri Lanka - Kia Oval, London, Britain - July 1, 2021 Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera looks dejected after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

COLOMBO, July 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera has been ruled out of the limited-overs home series against India with a shoulder injury while fast bowler Binura Fernando will miss the one-dayers after hurting his ankle, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

Since Perera was made captain of the side in May, Sri Lanka lost all three series and Dasun Sanaka is set to replace him as the white-ball skipper, according to media reports.

"Kusal Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India owing to an injury," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

The wicketkeeper-batsman suffered a right shoulder sprain during training ahead of Sunday's first one-dayer against India.

His absence leaves Sri Lanka with a headache over who to play as the wicketkeeper, with Niroshan Dickwella suspended for breaching bio-bubble protocols in England.

Left-arm fast bowler Fernando will miss the three one-dayers against India after sprained his left ankle during practice on Thursday.

Sri Lanka are yet to name their squad for the limited-overs series against India, which also includes three Twenty20 Internationals.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford

