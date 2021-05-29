IPL to be completed in UAE in September-October - BCCI

Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly reacts during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League, which was suspended earlier this month during a COVID-19 surge in India, will be completed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The BCCI also said in a statement that they had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for more time to make a call on whether India would be able to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.