Ireland has registered its first three cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, a senior health official said on Monday.

Cillian De Gascun, the head of Ireland's national virus laboratory, told journalists at least two of the cases were related to travel.

He said the variant was still classified as a "variant of interest" rather than a "variant of concern."

