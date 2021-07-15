Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
IT stocks, L&T lift Indian shares to near record highs; Wipro results eyed

A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 3 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 15 (Reuters) - Gains in technology stocks lifted India's benchmark equity indexes to near record highs on Thursday, after IT major Infosys upgraded its revenue outlook, with investors now awaiting results from Wipro due later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.18% to 15,883.1 by 0402 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.21% at 53,013.33.

Infosys (INFY.NS) rose as much as 1.3% before paring some gains, as more contract wins from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic helped the company upgrade its annual revenue forecast. The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) rose 0.9% to a record high. read more

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LRTI.NS) jumped 4.6% ahead of its earnings report, while its parent and Nifty 50-component Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS) climbed 3.7%.

Shares of Wipro (WIPR.NS) rose 1.5%.

RBL Bank (RATB.NS) dropped 3% after the lender said a regulatory ban on Mastercard (MA.N) would impact its credit card issuances. The bank said it had, meanwhile, inked a deal with Visa (V.N) for its credit cards. read more

Broader Asian shares were firm after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell soothed worries over inflation, with investors looking ahead to a raft of Chinese economic data due later in the day.

India · 4:00 AM UTCIndia reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours

India reported on Thursday 41,806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, with deaths rising by 581.

