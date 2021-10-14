IT stocks lift Indian shares to record highs

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares were at record highs on Thursday and on course to finish the holiday-shortened week around 2% higher, powered by gains in technology stocks following upbeat results from top firms Infosys and Wipro.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.67% at 18,283.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.62% to 61,120.29 by 0435 GMT. Indian markets will be closed on Friday.

Both indexes had scaled record peaks on Wednesday and have clocked gains this week, aided by factors such as the central bank assuring enough liquidity, easing inflation and news around an emergency nod for a COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

On Thursday, IT stocks drove gains, with the Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) rising 3.19% and on track for its best session in three months. Earlier this week, the sub-index eked out losses after analysts flagged indications of moderating deal wins and margin pressure at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS).

"Infosys, Wipro results are strong and hopes of strong growth in the sector have now been revived and there's buying interest in IT stocks," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai.

The country's No.2 IT services firm, Infosys (INFY.NS), rose 4.4% to a near three-week high after it forecast revenue to rise between 16.5% and 17.5% in the financial year to March 2022. read more

Smaller rival Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) hit a record high and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index after a near 19% rise in quarterly consolidated net profit.

Realty stocks also advanced with the index (.NIFTYREAL) rising 3.4% to a record high amid low interest rates and surging real estate prices.

A rally in auto stocks eased after five sessions with the Nifty auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) edging 0.2% lower ahead of September auto industry sales data. Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) which had seen a heady rally in recent sessions was down 1%. Still, for the week the carmaker is up 31%.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.