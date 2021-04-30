Skip to main content

IndiaJapan prepared to provide 300 respirators to India

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, India, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Japan is prepared to provide 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India once talks are finalized, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

Kato did not specify when the respirators and concentrators would be delivered, saying that he hoped they would be provided "swiftly" once discussions with India were finalised.

India is struggling to secure hospital beds and medical oxygen as it battles a surge in coronavirus cases. The death toll in India from the pandemic topped 200,000 on Wednesday.

India · 2:38 AM UTCIndia COVID cases cross 18 million, gravediggers work round the clock

India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots.

