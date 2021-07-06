Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Japan's SMFG to buy 74.9% stake in Fullerton India for $2 bln

2 minute read

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it would buy a 74.9% stake in Fullerton India for $2 billion, as the bank expands its business elsewhere in Asia amid low interest rates at home.

Given a slow-growing domestic market, Japanese banks including SMFG have sought business opportunity outside the country, which faces an ageing and shrinking population.

Fullerton Financial, parent of the Indian non-bank firm, is a unit of Singapore's state investment fund Temasek Holdings Pte. It is a central bank-registered shadow lender that offers loans to individuals and small businesses.

"SMFG will gain a retail finance platform in India as it is essential for the expansion of its Asia franchise," the Japanese lender said in a statement, adding that it plans to acquire the Indian credit firm from Fullerton Financial at a later stage.

Last month, SMFG agreed to invest about 10 billion yen ($90.26 million) in Philippine bank Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation, while the lender said in April it will invest up to 150 billion yen in Vietnam's biggest non-bank lender FE Credit.

($1 = 110.7900 yen)

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 5:52 AM UTCRural India sinks deeper into debt as COVID-19 wipes out work

Asha Devi doesn't remember how many meals she has skipped as she struggles to feed her family of seven in a remote corner of northern India where the novel coronavirus is compounding old problems of rural debt and poverty.

IndiaAdviser Glass Lewis flags risks from Adani 'unconscionable conduct'
IndiaBoxer Mary Kom, hockey captain Singh named India's flagbearers
IndiaIndia reports 34,703 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
IndiaJapan's SMFG to buy 74.9% stake in Fullerton India for $2 bln

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T), Japan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday it would buy a 74.9% stake in Fullerton India for $2 billion, as the bank expands its business elsewhere in Asia amid low interest rates at home.