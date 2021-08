Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) has sought approval from Indian drug regulators to conduct a study of its COVID-19 vaccine among 12- to 17-year-olds, the U.S. drugmaker said on Friday.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

