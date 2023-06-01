J.P.Morgan hikes India's FY24 GDP forecast to 5.5%















June 1 (Reuters) - J.P.Morgan raised its forecast for India's annual growth by 50 basis points to 5.5% for fiscal 2024, but warned that a global economic slowdown and tighter financial conditions will still drag the economy.

The change comes after India's economic growth accelerated to 6.1% in the March quarter, government data showed, boosted by government and private capital spending even as private consumption remained sluggish.

Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.