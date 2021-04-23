Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

IndiaKohli becomes first batsman to score 6,000 IPL runs

Reuters
1 minute read

Cricket - Second One Day International - India v England - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - March 26, 2021 India's Virat Kohli in action REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became on Thursday the first batsman to score 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India skipper Kohli reached the milestone in 196 matches and leads the list ahead of Chennai's Suresh Raina (5,448 runs), Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan (5,428), Hyderabad's David Warner (5,384) and Mumbai's Rohit Sharma (5,368).

Kohli's unbeaten knock of 72 was eclipsed by 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed 101 off 52 balls in a 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals to become the youngest batsman to score a century during an IPL chase.

"I had the best seat in the house," Kohli said after Padikkal smashed six sixes and 11 fours. "You can't always be the guy going dominant... Tonight my role was different and I wanted to hang in there."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · April 22, 2021 · 5:53 PM UTCIndia posts world record COVID cases with oxygen running out

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

IndiaMass cremations begin as India’s capital faces deluge of COVID-19 deaths
IndiaIndia to expand vaccinations but supplies tight, imports delayed
India‘Beg, borrow, steal’: the fight for oxygen among New Delhi’s hospitals
IndiaCanada to suspend passenger flights from India, Pakistan over COVID-19 fears