Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

IndiaKuwait suspends commercial flights from India

Reuters
1 minute read

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) waits to get admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation said early on Saturday in a tweet that it had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24 and until further notice.

The move was on the instructions of health authorities after an evaluation of the global coronavirus status.

All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, the statement said.

Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter. Cargo is unaffected.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · April 23, 2021 · 7:01 PM UTCHospitals overrun as India’s COVID-19 infections top global record for second day

People across India scrambled for life-saving oxygen supplies on Friday and patients lay dying outside hospitals as the capital recorded the equivalent of one death from COVID-19 every five minutes.

IndiaCOVID patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital
IndiaOxygen gets armed escort in India as supplies run low in COVID crisis
IndiaWhy India is facing an oxygen crisis as COVID cases mount
IndiaMass cremations begin as India’s capital faces deluge of COVID-19 deaths