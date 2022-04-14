La Nina conditions to prevail through summer- U.S. forecaster

April 14 (Reuters) - There is a 59% chance of La Niña conditions continuing through the Northern Hemisphere summer, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

There is also a 50-55% chance that it continues through the fall.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru

