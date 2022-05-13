1 minute read
LIC prices IPO at top end of indicated range- ET Now, citing agencies
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BENGALURU, May 13 (Reuters) - India's Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has priced its initial public offering at the top end of the indicated range, at 949 rupees ($12.28), ET Now said on Friday, citing agencies.
The country's largest-ever IPO was oversubscribed 2.95 times as six days of bidding came to an end on May 9. read more
($1 = 77.3075 Indian rupees)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.