LIC prices IPO at top end of indicated range- ET Now, citing agencies

An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) eastern zonal head office building in Kolkata, India, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

BENGALURU, May 13 (Reuters) - India's Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has priced its initial public offering at the top end of the indicated range, at 949 rupees ($12.28), ET Now said on Friday, citing agencies.

The country's largest-ever IPO was oversubscribed 2.95 times as six days of bidding came to an end on May 9. read more

($1 = 77.3075 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru

