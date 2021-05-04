The Indian Premier League tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country on Tuesday. read more

The following is a list of international players in the IPL teams whose countries have either banned or imposed restrictions on travel from India:

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

England: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Australia: Jason Behrendorff

DELHI CAPITALS

England: Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes

Australia: Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

England: Eoin Morgan

Australia: Ben Cutting, Pat Cummins

Bangladesh: Shakib al Hasan

MUMBAI INDIANS

Australia: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn

PUNJAB KINGS

England: Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan

Australia: Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

England: Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone

Australia: Andrew Tye

Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Australia: Daniel Sams, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Australia: David Warner

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow

Australia last week banned all travellers from India, including its own citizens, from entering the country until May 15.

Britain and Bangladesh have imposed travel restrictions.

British nationals are required to quarantine in a government approved hotel for 10 days upon arrival in the United Kingdom, while passengers arriving in Bangladesh have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.