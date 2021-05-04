IndiaFactbox: List of international players in IPL facing travel restrictions
The Indian Premier League tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country on Tuesday. read more
The following is a list of international players in the IPL teams whose countries have either banned or imposed restrictions on travel from India:
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
England: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran
Australia: Jason Behrendorff
DELHI CAPITALS
England: Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes
Australia: Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
England: Eoin Morgan
Australia: Ben Cutting, Pat Cummins
Bangladesh: Shakib al Hasan
MUMBAI INDIANS
Australia: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn
PUNJAB KINGS
England: Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan
Australia: Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith
RAJASTHAN ROYALS
England: Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone
Australia: Andrew Tye
Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE
Australia: Daniel Sams, Dan Christian, Glenn Maxwell
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Australia: David Warner
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow
Australia last week banned all travellers from India, including its own citizens, from entering the country until May 15.
Britain and Bangladesh have imposed travel restrictions.
British nationals are required to quarantine in a government approved hotel for 10 days upon arrival in the United Kingdom, while passengers arriving in Bangladesh have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.
