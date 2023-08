BENGALURU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Tuesday it has appointed Puneet Chandok as corporate vice president of Microsoft India and South Asia, effective September 1, 2023.

Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

