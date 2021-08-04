Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mitsui invests $4.1 mln in Indian biomass logistic company

The logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japanese trader Mitsui & Co <8031.T > will invest 300 million rupees (about $4.1 million) in Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt Ltd, the Indian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Punjab Renewable Energy Systems, an Indian biomass supply-chain management company, is involved in the collection, storage and processing of agricultural residues and the production of biomass.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Alison Williams

