India
Mitsui invests $4.1 mln in Indian biomass logistic company
NEW DELHI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japanese trader Mitsui & Co <8031.T > will invest 300 million rupees (about $4.1 million) in Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt Ltd, the Indian company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Punjab Renewable Energy Systems, an Indian biomass supply-chain management company, is involved in the collection, storage and processing of agricultural residues and the production of biomass.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.