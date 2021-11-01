Modi says India targets net-zero emissions by 2070

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set 2070 as a target for his country to reach net-zero carbon emissions, a much later date than those set by other polluters but one he defended by saying India was sticking to its pledges "in spirit and letter".

Modi told other world leaders at the COP26 conference in Glasgow that along the way, India would increase the share of renewables in its energy mix to 50% by 2030.

He also called for a global push to adopt sustainable lifestyles "instead of mindless and destructive consumption".

Reporting by Mark John; editing by Katy Daigle

