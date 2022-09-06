Moody's retains India's sovereign credit rating at Baa3 stable

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MUMBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher inflation and tightening global financial conditions are unlikely to derail India's economic recovery from the pandemic, rating agency Moody's said in a release on Tuesday.

Moody's Investor Service retained its sovereign rating on India at Baa3 with a stable outlook, the release showed.

"Principal credit challenges include low per capita income, high general government debt, low debt affordability and limited government effectiveness," the agency said in the release.

Reporting by Swati Bhat

