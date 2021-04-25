Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Morgan hopes change of venue will change Kolkata's fortune

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan hopes change of venue will bring change in fortune for his side who slumped to the bottom of the points table after Saturday's six-wicket defeat by Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Two-time champions Kolkata suffered their fourth defeat in five matches after yet another insipid batting display in Mumbai where they managed 133-9 which Rajasthan chased down with seven balls to spare.

"We were sort of behind the eight ball probably from the get-go," England's World Cup winning captain Morgan told reporters after the loss.

"Rajasthan adapted to the wicket really well and we didn't...(Kolkata were) about 40 runs short, which is a lot in a T20 game. Too much for our bowlers."

Kolkata will play their next four games in Ahmedabad and Morgan is optimistic the two-time champions could stage a turnaround.

"Moving forward, and changing venue - we look to Ahmedabad where we have a number of games. Hopefully a better venue that suits us."

Morgan's own form mirrors his team's batting struggles and the 34-year-old said Kolkata were keen to play their natural attacking game.

"I think the clearer the mind, the easier it is," said Morgan who was run out for a duck.

"We know the capabilities of our side. There is an element of playing smart cricket and building partnerships within that, but ultimately we want guys to play some free-flowing cricket."

