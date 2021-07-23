Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

MOVES Citi appoints Saraf as head of Indian investment banking

Pedestrians walk past the facade of a Citibank building in New York July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson//File Photo

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) has appointed Rahul Saraf as the head of its Indian investment banking unit, according to a statement from the bank on Friday.

Saraf joined Citi in 2005 and has been a managing director in the investment banking unit, the statement said.

He will report to Ravi Kapoor, head of the banking, capital markets and advisory unit for Citi South Asia.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue

