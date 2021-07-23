India
MOVES Citi appoints Saraf as head of Indian investment banking
HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) has appointed Rahul Saraf as the head of its Indian investment banking unit, according to a statement from the bank on Friday.
Saraf joined Citi in 2005 and has been a managing director in the investment banking unit, the statement said.
He will report to Ravi Kapoor, head of the banking, capital markets and advisory unit for Citi South Asia.
