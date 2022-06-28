Mumbai building collapse kills at least 11 with more feared trapped

Rescue workers and firefighters search for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, India, June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

MUMBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - A four-storey residential building collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai overnight, killing at least 11 people, with more feared trapped under the rubble, officials said on Tuesday.

Part of the building, located in a crowded suburb in the central part of the city, crumbled to the ground at around midnight on Monday, the city's civic body BMC said.

Rescue workers were working to pull out debris and rubble until late on Tuesday, with work hampered by heavy rain.

Building collapses are common in Mumbai during monsoon season, mostly due to poor construction.

(This story has been refiled to reinstate dropped "the" in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Nick Macfie

