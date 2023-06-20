Musk says Tesla to be in India 'as soon as humanly possible' after meeting Modi

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk attends the VivaTech conference in Paris
FILE PHOTO-Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, looks on as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

June 20 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk said he had a "very good" conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday evening, and that the maker of electric vehicles will try to be in India "as soon as humanly possible."

"It was excellent and a very good conversation," Musk told reporters when asked about his meeting with Modi, adding he planned to visit India next year.

"I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Musk said when asked by reporters about a timeline on Tesla coming to India.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next