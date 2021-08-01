Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Myanmar military leader takes new title of prime minister in caretaker government - state media

1 minute read

Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, delivers a speech at the IX Moscow conference on international security in Moscow, Russia, June 23, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing has taken on a new title as prime minister of a newly formed caretaker government, state media reported on Sunday, six months after the army seized power from a civilian government.

Min Aung Hlaing has chaired the military-backed State Administration Council (SAC) that has run Myanmar since it was formed just after the Feb. 1 coup, and the caretaker government will replace it.

“In order to perform the country’s duties fast, easily and effectively , the state administration council has been reformed as caretaker government of Myanmar,” a newsreader on state Myawaddy television said.

Writing by Kay Johnson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:36 AM UTCIndia reports 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours - health ministry

India reported 41,831 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to government data on Sunday.

IndiaMastermind behind deadly 2019 Kashmir attack killed in shootout -Indian police
IndiaHockey-Britain, India reach women's quarters, debutants Ireland out
IndiaBadminton-Smash kings and queens hold court at Tokyo Games
IndiaIndia's Serum Institute ties up with industry in push to vaccinate rural areas