Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

NATO meets to coordinate Western embassy staff reduction in Kabul

1 minute read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - NATO ambassadors are meeting on Friday to discuss the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and to coordinate national measures to reduce embassy staff in Kabul, a security source told Reuters.

The Western alliance has ended military operations in Afghanistan after almost two decades and withdrawn most troops from the country but still serves as a forum to coordinate national measures there.

In response to the Taliban's advances, the Pentagon said on Thursday it would send about 3,000 extra troops to Afghanistan within 48 hours to help evacuate U.S. embassy staff.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 5:53 AM UTC

India set for huge boost in COVID vaccine supplies - ruling party chief

India expects to get about 266 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August as a simpler licensing process has helped the government secure far more than earlier expected, the president of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party said on Friday.

India
Twitter India chief moves to new U.S. role after criticism over compliance
India
India's Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID-19 vaccine advances into next stage of trials
India
India's Rahul Gandhi says blocked by Twitter for political reasons
India
Indian shares close at record high as consumer, IT stocks rally