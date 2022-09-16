Nine dead after wall collapse in northern India

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MUMBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - At least nine people, including three children, have died after a wall collapsed following heavy rain in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the state's Deputy Chief Minister said on Friday.

The dead, casual labourers and their families, were sleeping when the collapse occurred early on Friday in the state capital Lucknow, Brajesh Pathak told local news media.

Several parts of the state, which is India's most populous, has had very heavy rainfall since Thursday and schools and colleges were shut because of flooding, local media reported.

"Three people have been injured and have been shifted to hospital. We are investigating the reasons behind the wall collapse," Pathak said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.