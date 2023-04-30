Gas leak in India's Punjab kills nine - ANI















April 30 (Reuters) - Nine people died and 11 have been hospitalised after a gas leak in Ludhiana in the northern Indian state of Punjab, the country's ANI news agency reported on Sunday.

A team from National Disaster Response Force was at the site, according to the video feed shared by ANI.

Police officials were seen patrolling, wearing masks, and asking locals to keep out of a cordoned area, the video showed.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed











