India
No change to India's two-dose schedule for AstraZeneca vaccine - govt adviser
India will stick to its schedule of giving two doses of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) vaccine, a senior government adviser said on Tuesday.
"India's Covishield schedule is of two doses... there is no change and Covaxin is also for two doses," government advisor V K Paul told reporters at a news conference.
Mixing of vaccines is not a protocol and research is currently being conducted on this, he added.
