No change to India's two-dose schedule for AstraZeneca vaccine - govt adviser

A vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

India will stick to its schedule of giving two doses of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) vaccine, a senior government adviser said on Tuesday.

"India's Covishield schedule is of two doses... there is no change and Covaxin is also for two doses," government advisor V K Paul told reporters at a news conference.

Mixing of vaccines is not a protocol and research is currently being conducted on this, he added.

