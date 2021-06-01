Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

No change to India's two-dose schedule for AstraZeneca vaccine - govt adviser

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

A vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

India will stick to its schedule of giving two doses of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) vaccine, a senior government adviser said on Tuesday.

"India's Covishield schedule is of two doses... there is no change and Covaxin is also for two doses," government advisor V K Paul told reporters at a news conference.

Mixing of vaccines is not a protocol and research is currently being conducted on this, he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 5:41 AM UTCIndia’s factory activity growth slipped in May as demand fell-PMI

India's factory activity growth slowed significantly in May as an escalation in coronavirus cases whacked new orders and output while scarcity of raw materials drove up input costs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.

IndiaNo change to India's two-dose schedule for AstraZeneca vaccine - govt adviser
IndiaEli Lilly gets Indian emergency use nod for COVID-19 antibody drug combination
IndiaIndia's Biological E. to make Providence Therapeutics' mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
IndiaDaimler India shuts bus and truckmaking unit for three days