India

No freeze on accounts of foreign funds that hold India's Adani securities - source

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The accounts of three foreign funds that are among the top stakeholders of India's Adani group companies are not frozen, a source at the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) told Reuters.

Reports of a freeze on the accounts of the three funds sent several Adani stocks plummeting earlier on Monday. read more

The freeze is on accounts of the funds that hold certain other securities and is not new, the source said. "NSDL hasn't taken any action now," the source added.

