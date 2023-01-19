No issue with crypto in India if laws are followed - minister















NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - India's junior IT minister on Thursday said there was no issue with cryptocurrencies in India if all laws are followed.

"There is nothing today that outlaws crypto as long as you follow the legal process," minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at an event in the southern city of Bengaluru, according to a government statement.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely











